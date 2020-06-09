Korean consulate holds online dance competition

To infuse some cheer and keep spirits high during the lockdown, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai conducted an online competition on their social media platforms and asked participants to send in videos of them dancing to a K-pop song.

Deputy Consul General Hong-Yup Lee stated that the competition was designed to present an opportunity for South Indians to recharge themselves since many were physically and mentally exhausted due to the lockdown. This was planned taking the example of how Koreans have always maintained a positive attitude towards life.

From May 27 to June 3, 17 teams which included 33 participants contributed videos for the competition. These were viewed by over 4,300 people on the Consulate’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Based on the entries received, two winners were announced — Rhea Rajkumar, who uploaded a dance cover to the song Wannabe by Itzy, and the Choi Family members, who danced to the song Bboom Bboom by Momoland. They will receive a medal and prize representing the Republic of Korea.

“Dancing to K-pop has been a major stress buster for me and I have made many dance covers for K-pop songs,” Ms. Rhea, who is a third year medical student from Chennai, said. She recalled how when she was preparing for her medical entrance exams, she would often take a break by listening to some K-pop and breaking into a quick dance.