Korattur police rescue industrialist’s son

Three detained for abducting him

A 27-year-old man of Padi was rescued in Korattur police station limits. Three persons, who had kidnapped the victim identified as Adharsh Subrammani, near Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, were detained.

A senior officer said Savaranan, along with his elder brother’s son Senthilkumar, was running an automobile company in Ambattur and it was wound up due to losses. As Mr. Saravanan failed to settle the share of the partnership amount to Senthilkumar, the accused along with two persons allegedly hatched a plan to abduct Mr. Saravanan’s son Mr. Subramani. Senthilkumar along with Silambarasan and Jevan Prabhu abducted Mr. Subramani in a rented car on Tuesday morning. The gang called Mr. Saravanan and demanded a ransom of ₹ 1 crore to release his son. Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Saravanan, the police formed a special team and nabbed the gang near Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh.

While Mr. Senthilkumar has a kidnap case pending against him in Ambattur Estate, Silambarasan has a ganja smuggling case in Royapuram and Jevan Prabhu an attempt to murder case in Thirumullaivoyal stations, the police said.