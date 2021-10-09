Kolu Kondattam gets bigger

09 October 2021 18:28 IST

This year’s edition of the iconic annual Navarathri event is a four-city extravaganza that combines online and on-ground features

The Hindu Group’s Kolu Kondattam is back, but on a different dimension being organised in four cities — Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Madurai.

Open for residents across Chennai, ‘Kolu Kondattam 2021’ requires participants to send a picture of their Kolu display along with the contestant's image. Each picture should not exceed 3MB. Participants can up their chances of winning by having a pack of Mangaldeep Agarbatti in their Kolu display photos.

The kolu display photos can be uploaded on https://bit.ly/KOLU21 or Scan the QR Code. Last date for Registrations is 10th October 2021. The Kolu will be judged based on the theme and description. Description should include details of the Kolu arrangement and the elements of creativity that went into it.

Our jury members will pay a visit to the top 25 shortlisted participants to choose the final three Winners of the contest. There is the possibility of a surprise visit from celebrities. The contest would be conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Madurai. Covid-appropriate behaviour would be followed by all visiting the houses.

The Kolu Kondattam 2021 prize details are:

State wnner (overall, cash component) — first prize: 25,000; second prize: 15,000; and third prize: 10,000.

To know more about city-specific prize details, visit the microsite. For more details, call Chennai: 9841298938.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor. The event is powered by Mangaldeep. It is organised in association with Naga Food Products. SSVM Institutions is the education partner; Nippon Paint, the colour partner; Saraswathi Vidyalaya, the school partner.

Associate sponsors are Kancheepuram Vara Mahalakshmi Silks & Freshey’s. Gift sponsors are Aachi Masala; Cotton House; G Organics; Stilo Clothing; Saaral Foods; PS Tamarind; RCL Foods; Selai Nayaki; Supreme Furniture.