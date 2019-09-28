Kolu Kondattam gets bigger

The Hindu Downtown is celebrating Navarathri in characteristic fashion — by connecting with its readers through its annual kolu contest. ‘Kolu Kondattam 2019’ is open for residents from across the city. Participants have to send three pictures of their kolu display, and at least one of these must include an image of the contestant. The size of each picture should not exceed 3MB.

The kolu will be judged based on the theme and description. Description should include details of the kolu arrangement and the elements of creativity that went into it.

One winner and two runners-up would be selected from each of the five Downtown regions — IT Corridor, Anna Nagar, T. Nagar, Mylapore and Tambaram. Consolation prizes will also be given to deserving participants.

Supporting partners include Wedtree, Gramiyaa, Sri Baba Handloom, Cotton House, Aachi Masala, Bharatham Stores, Freshey’s, Lenco, Vivekananda Sarees, G.M. Pens and Zykha. Venue partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vadapalani and Radio Partner is BigFM.

To register, visit www.thehindu.com/kolukondattam2019. Follow the contest at www.facebook.com/th.kolukondattam.9 Registrations close on October 7 at 8 p.m. For details, contact 9710011222.