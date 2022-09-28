Kolu Kondattam competition back this year

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 00:59 IST

Dheepam Lamp Oil The Hindu Downtown Kolu Kondattam, powered by Parry’s Amrit Brown Sugar, is back again to celebrate this Navaratri. The competition is all set to bring the ‘kolu’ displays across the city into the spotlight and spread the festive cheer.

Participants will be shortlisted based on the creativity they display in their kolu arrangements. The top three in each Downtown area – Mylapore, Anna Nagar, T. Nagar, Adyar and Tambaram – will stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Participants stand a chance to win extra points if they upload a picture of a diya arrangement in front of their kolu with a pack of Dheepam Lamp Oil.

The associate sponsor for the event is Gopuram Products, Food partner is Madras Coffee House, Venue partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vadapalani, and Gift Sponsors are Aachi, Hepyssaa Couture, Maestro Electric Cooker, PS Tamarind, Proklean, Home One, Vivekanandha Sarees, Poojai and RAS Chekku Oil.

For queries, contact 9841298938 or 8148748183. Those who wish to register can log onto: https://bit.ly/3ReSKha or scan the QR Code.

