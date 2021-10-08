Kolu Kondattam 2021 for Navarathri

October 11 is the last date for submitting entries

The Hindu Group is celebrating Navarathri by connecting with its readers through its annual “Kolu Kondattam 2021” contest.

Participants are required to send a picture of their Kolu display, and a picture of themselves.

The size of each picture should not exceed 3MB. Participants can up their chances of winning by having a pack of Mangaldeep Agarbatti in their Kolu display photos.

The jury members will pay a visit to the top 25 shortlisted participants to choose the final three winners of the contest.

Winners can watch out for a surprise visit from their favourite celebrities!

The contest will be conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai, and COVID appropriate behaviour will be followed by people visiting houses for the contest.

Keep your creative Kolu display ready, make yummy sundal, click a picture, and upload it on https://bit.ly/KOLU21 or scan the QR Code.

The Kolu will be judged based on the theme and description. The description should include details of the Kolu arrangement and the elements of creativity that went into it.

The last date for registrations is October 11.

The State-level winners will receive ₹25,000 as the first prize, ₹15,000 as the second prize and ₹10,000 as the third prize. For details regarding city specific prizes, persons can visit the website given.

Chennai residents can call 9841298938 and participants from the rest of Tamil Nadu can contact 9841011949.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor for Kolu Kondattam 2021.

The event is powered by Mangaldeep, in association with Naga Food Products. The education partner is SSVM Institutions, colour partner is Nippon Paint , school partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya, and associate sponsors are Kancheepuram Vara Mahalakshmi Silks and Freshey’s. The gift sponsors are Aachi Masala, Cotton House, G. Organics, Estilo Clothing , Saaral Foods, PS Tamarind, RCL Foods, Selai Nayaki, and Supreme Furniture.