Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Madras Medical College students stage candlelight march

About 60 to 80 postgraduate medical students of the Madras Medical College staged a peaceful demonstration and took out a candlelight march on Monday to express solidarity following the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Navaneethakrishnan, one of the PG students, said they raised slogans highlighting the need for workplace safety for women and doctors. They called upon the public to understand the grievances of doctors.

The doctors said that across the country, most of the government medical college hospitals had no proper on-call duty rooms for doctors who have to do 36-hour duty. In places where such rooms exist, they are either not secure or poorly maintained with no facilities.

It is important to ensure the safety of duty doctors, especially women doctors, he said.

M. Keerthy Varman, former president, Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Association (TNMSA), said that State governments should ensure the safety of postgraduate doctors, and take measures to bring in a legislation to take action against any kind of violence against doctors.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, in a statement, condemned the rape and murder and demanded speedy action. The association said it has to discuss the issue of safety of medicos, especially women, in institutions falling under the directorates of medical and rural health services, medical education and public health and preventive medicine and place demands to authorities of the State for safety measures.

Undergraduate students, medical interns and post-graduate residents of Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate also took out a vigil march.