Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Chennai doctors wear black badges at work

Doctors affiliated to government doctors associations on Friday wore black badges at work to extend support to the nationwide agitations against the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Doctors working at primary health centres, taluk and non-taluk hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, and medical college hospitals took part in the protest that was organised under the banner of All India Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations (AIFGDA).

P. Balakrishnan, national working president of AIFGDA, demanded that the investigation in the case be expedited and the culprits be arrested.

Members of the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA), Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, Government All Doctors Association, and Legal Coordination Committee of Government Doctors participated in the protest.

In a statement, the SDPGA demanded that the Central government enact a law similar to the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008. It demanded that all hospitals be declared high security safe zones for the benefit of medical and paramedical staff and patients.

It asked the Tamil Nadu government to immediately post security guards at all PHCs and taluk and non-taluk hospitals, and policemen at the headquarters and medical college hospitals.

Dr. Balakrishnan said that not more than one attender per patient should be allowed into a hospital. “Armed police personnel should be deployed at sensitive places such as TAEI ward, Intensive Care Unit, Intermediate Care Unit, and labour ward. Some years ago, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had announced a hospital protection force that would comprise police personnel and private security guards. This should be implemented,” he said.

Postgraduate students of Madras Medical College, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Institute of Child Health, and Institute of Mental Health staged a demonstration demanding justice for the murdered postgraduate medical student and calling for the safety of women and doctors at workplace.