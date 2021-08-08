Kolavai lake to be deepened, spruced up

CHENNAI

The ₹55-crore rejuvenation project could turn it into yet another source of water for Chennai city

Kolavai lake, one of the largest waterbodies in Chengalpattu district, may soon be rejuvenated as a recreational space and developed as a source of water for Chennai.

Located 50 km from the city, the lake adjoining the railway line has been polluted with sewage released from the town. The Water Resources Department has started preliminary work to remove the sludge in the foreshore of the lake.

With a capacity to store nearly 476 million cubic feet of water, the lake has water in all seasons. Besides its own catchment areas and surrounding hillocks, the lake is fed by 25 tanks upstream, including in Paranur, Pulipakkam and Kunnavakkam.

The department has chalked out a ₹55-crore project to restore the lake. Besides deepening and desilting the waterbody to increase its storage capacity, the department would create recreational facilities, including a park, near the bund. The old flood control regulator would be replaced. Officials said the lake is home to several migrant birds and two islands or mud flats would be constructed keeping this in view.

“We are planning to build two boat jetties on the lines of Paruthipattu lake in Avadi. A pedestrian bridge will be built to reach various viewpoints,” said an official.

As the lake had a storage of 230 mcft, the department has not been able to take up deepening or desilting work. Southern Railway’s permission had been sought for dewatering the lake as it abuts the railway line.

Plugging of sewage flow would be crucial to rejuvenate the lake. There are six major sewage outfalls into the lake.

The Chengalpattu municipality is gearing to provide an underground drainage network at a cost of ₹35 crore. There is a need to accelerate the work as unless sewage pollution is stopped, the conservation efforts would remain ineffective.

Potential source

There were plans to transmit water from Kolavai lake to the city through a 50-km pipeline to Porur lake to tackle the crisis several years ago. Water was drawn and treated for use at Mahindra World City industrial park.

Officials said as the lake did not support any irrigation, treated water could be pumped for supply to southern suburbs and industries. Moreover, it would be a source of groundwater recharge for the villages, including Ammanampakkam, in a radius of minimum 5 km.

Once the restoration project is over, it will also benefit several fishermen families which depend on the lake for their livelihood.