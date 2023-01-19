Kolathur tank getting spruced up

January 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The long-neglected Kolathur tank, which has shrunk in size owing to rapid urbanisation, will soon be rejuvenated.

The Water Resources Department has started the ambitious project to rejuvenate the existing extent of the waterbody. The tank is now spread over 20 acre, which is only one-third of its original extent.

The WRD has so far completed 30% of the work to improve the lake. Motorists travelling on the Inner Ring Road near the Retteri flyover cannot miss the lake sporting a cleaner look.

Residents of Kolathur recalled that the nearby localities, including Baba Nagar, were often flooded as the heavily encroached upon lake had reduced in size. It did not have proper inlets too. Members of the Federation of 200-feet road Residents’ Welfare Association noted that the tank was bifurcated after the formation of the Inner Ring Road. Floodwater from areas upstream such as Vivekananda Nagar and also Korattur lake used to flow into Kolathur tank then.

Officials of the WRD said work had been carried out to desilt and deepen the tank and also build a regulator to recharge groundwater. The ₹7.30 crore work aims to restore the capacity of tank and also strengthen the 510-metre bund.

“We are also planning to provide a walking track for 400 metre, a small park and build a compound wall for a length of 120 metre,” said an official. Surplus course for a length of 170 metre, which was lost during urbanisation, also needs to be formed.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected the tank last year and instructed the officials to evolve a comprehensive plan for flood mitigation. The department hopes to reclaim at least a portion of the original extent by clearing encroachments. It had removed 43 commercial structures to form a new channel.

About 2,000 structures have been found to be encroaching the tank’s water spread area. A letter on rehabilitation proposal has also been sent to the government. The department plans to finish work in the present extent in a few months.