Kolathur did not face water contamination: Minister

July 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas in Kolathur did not face water contamination because of storm-water drain work, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

After inspecting various localities in Kolathur on Tuesday, the Minister said work was in progress at Moogambigai Temple Main Road and an 80-metre-long drain needs to be completed. A damaged sewer line for a distance of 60 metres and two maintenance holes would be reconstructed in the stretch.

However, water lines did not suffer damages on the stretch and there were no complaints from G.K.M. Colony where work is in progress. He was responding to a report published in The Hindu on July 11.

The Minister said most of the storm-water drain work had been finished in Poompuhar Nagar and complaints were not received about sewage. Work was not being carried out in Jayaram Nagar and V.V. Nagar 1st to 5th streets. Piped water supply was provided to all localities. These areas were not covered on water tanker trips, he said.

Mayor R. Priya and officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board were present.

