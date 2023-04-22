ADVERTISEMENT

Kodungaiyur sewage pumping station in Chennai to be shut on April 25

April 22, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Areas falling under Zones 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 may experience sewage issues as maintenance work is set to be taken up in Kodungaiyur sewage pumping station on April 25.

A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the sewage pumping station at Purasawalkam will not function between 6 a.m. on April 25 to 6 a.m. on April 26 to facilitate maintenance work at Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant. Residents may contact area engineers in respective zones (8144930904 / 8144930905 / 8144930906 / 8144930907 / 8144930908) if there is sewage overflow on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US