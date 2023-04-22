Kodungaiyur sewage pumping station in Chennai to be shut on April 25

April 22, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under Zones 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 may experience sewage issues as maintenance work is set to be taken up in Kodungaiyur sewage pumping station on April 25.

A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the sewage pumping station at Purasawalkam will not function between 6 a.m. on April 25 to 6 a.m. on April 26 to facilitate maintenance work at Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant. Residents may contact area engineers in respective zones (8144930904 / 8144930905 / 8144930906 / 8144930907 / 8144930908) if there is sewage overflow on the road.