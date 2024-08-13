GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kodungaiyur issue: Land belongs to State, Collectorate confirms

Published - August 13, 2024 10:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The status of ownership of a disputed land parcel in Kodungaiyur has been clarified after Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the title belonged to the State government. Earlier, the dispute was whether it belonged to the GCC or Velachery Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) J.M.H Aassan Maulaana.

Mr. Kumaragurubaran wrote a letter to the Revenue Department seeking details. He requested the Chennai Collector to demarcate the government poramboke land on Ganapathy Street at Krishnamoorthy Nagar in Kodungaiyur, and hand over the same to the GCC so as to lay a road for the welfare of the public.

The letter also stated, “The Federation of Chennai United Societal Services has made a representation stating that in the approved layout, there has been encroachment on the road and a wall has been constructed there on. They have requested the initiation of appropriate action to remove/demolish the encroachment on the road and the wall constructed thereon. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has delegated powers to local bodies to take action on all types and categories of unauthorised/deviated buildings.”

Mr. Kumaragurubaran said the documents confirmed that the land was in the possession of the State government.

