Kodungaiyur dumpyard to stop getting garbage from Koyambedu market

April 12, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Kodungaiyur dumpyard will stop receiving waste from Koyambedu market, diverting 100% of the waste to decentralised waste processing plants.

At a meeting held recently to discuss the implementation of ‘Sustainable Sandhai - A Carbon Neutral Koyambedu Market’, civic bodies such as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have planned to implement projects for waste processing in Koyambedu and, thereby, stop the transportation of waste from Koyembedu to Kodungaiyur dumpyard.

“The existing dumpyard in Kodungaiyur is grappling with environmental challenges, including leachate issues, groundwater contamination, and fly infestation. A large amount of microbes in the rotting garbage of fruits, vegetables, grains, and flowers from Koyambedu increase the risk of communicable diseases. These civic issues pose threats to public health in the northern part of Chennai. So, we need urgent mitigation measures,” said an official.

More than 200 tonnes of waste from all the four markets in Koyambedu market complex are collected and transported every day to a central dumping ground and, then, transported to Kodungaiyur dumpyard using large transport vehicles.

According to a study by IIT Madras, it has been observed that waste is not segregated during the collection and disposal process. The generation of waste has been fluctuating between 180 tonnes and 220 tonnes, according to the data collected at the weighbridge, before disposal in Kodungaiyur. In the baseline assessment done during a festival, IIT Madras found that there has been an increase in the generation of waste by 46%.

The Koyambedu Market Management Committee(MMC) staff and various associations have said that waste generation has increased during three major festivals. Owing to the increase in the generation of waste during festivals, increased quantities of waste reach Kodungaiyur for a span of 12 days every year, causing a rise in public health issues caused by fly infestations, in the residential areas of the northern part of Chennai.

The dynamics of the market parameters, such as prices and inflation, also play a role in determining waste generation and civic issues pertaining to public health in the north Chennai areas near Kodungaiyur, said an official.