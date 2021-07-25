Kodungaiyur dump biomining after October

CHENNAI

25 July 2021 00:57 IST

About 100 acres of land to be retrieved for planting saplings

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start biomining of the dump in Kodungaiyur in October, retrieving at least 100 acres of polluted land for planting trees.

Another 100 acres of land was expected to be used for solid waste management, with focus on leachate treatment and waste processing.

At least 65 lakh cubic metre of waste has accumulated in the dump in the past few decades. Plastics from the waste will be sent to cement factories near Chennai. Recyclable material would be used by various industries. Inert material would be used for land-levelling work in low-lying areas.

The marshland had been polluted by the unscientific disposal of waste affecting the residential neighbourhoods of north Chennai.

DPR in 3 months

The Corporation, with support from Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd., will prepare a detailed project report in three months.

The study will focus on the impact of the dump on residents of north Chennai. The study would assess the groundwater pollution. The extent of air pollution and its impact on public health in the vicinity would be assessed.

The Corporation is planning to develop greenery in the dump, with space for recreation, after taking steps to mitigate pollution in the area. A socio-economic study of persons who depend on the dump will be taken up, with special focus on rag pickers.

Residents of north Chennai demanded the closure of Kodungaiyur dump during 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections.

Officials say the project will mitigate the impact of pollution in the area with a population of more than 20 lakh. Corporation officials say the number of residents affected by pollution in Kodungaiyur will be known only after a study.