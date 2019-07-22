Kodanad case accused challenges prevention detention under Goondas Act

K.V. Sayan, an accused in the 2017 Kodanad murder-cum-heist case, now lodged in Coimbatore central prison, has filed an habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court challenging his preventive detention under the Goondas Act. The case has been listed for admission before a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and M. Nirmal Kumar on Monday.

In his affidavit, the petitioner said the Nilgiris Collector passed the detention order on March 21 only because he and another accused C. Valayar Manoj had spoken about the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the crime.

Adverse cases

“The (preventive detention) order has been passed only to silence me from initiating further allegations against honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Hence, the order of detention is attended with mala fides,” the affidavit filed through advocate E. Raj Thilak read.

It pointed out that Collector J. Innocent Divya had detained the petitioner by citing the Kodanad murder as the main case that required their preventive detention and two other criminal cases against him as adverse cases which fortified her decision.

The murder case had been booked by the Shollurmattam police in Kottagiri following a heist by a gang at the Kodanad estate, owned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, after murdering a security guard at the entrance on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 in 2017. In so far as the first adverse case was concerned, it was an accident case in which the petitioner had lost his wife and child when a car driven by him rammed a stationary lorry within the Palakkad Traffic police station limits in Kerala on April 29, 2017.

After registration of these two cases, the petitioner gave an interview to investigative journalist Mathew Samuel about the alleged involvement of the CM in the heist-cum-murder. So a case was booked against him for the interview on January 11.

However, the Collector did cite the interview case, booked by Chennai central crime branch police, as the second adverse case and instead relied upon yet another FIR registered against him on February 1 under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act of 1998.

The last FIR had been booked at the instance of a complaint lodged by a woman, who owns a lodge near the Udhagamandalam bus stand, where the petitioner and Manoj, had stayed for some time before giving the interview for a documentary shot by the investigative journalist.

Apart from the ground of mala fide, the petitioner challenged his detention order on other usual grounds such as illegible copies of documents provided to him and alleged non application of mind on the part of the detaining authority who had cited a road accident case to invoke the Goondas Act.