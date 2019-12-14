Kodambakkam police personnel to move to their new building by January

After a long wait, personnel of the R2 Kodambakkam Police Station will now move into a new building. For the past three years, the Kodambakkam police force were accommodated at the Ashok Nagar Police Station in Ashok Nagar.

This temporary arrangement was necessitated as the building of the Kodambakkam station, which was functioning near the Kodambakkam flyover, was severely damaged when the cyclone, Vardah, hit the city in December 2016. Further, it was a rented facility.

According to police sources, by January, R2 Kodambakkam Police Station will function from the new building which has come up at Corporation Colony in Kodambakkam.

“The new facility can be easily accessed as it is a location that is adequately covered by Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses,” says S. Nathan, a resident of Kodambakkam.

Built at a cost of ₹.1.70 crore, the stilt-plus-four-storey building will have the visitors’ hall on the first floor, the crime wing on the second floor and traffic team on the third and fourth floor.

The stilt area will serve as a parking lot. Separate rooms will be dedicated for constables, inspectors and to stack records. Also, space has been left for an elevator which is expected to come up in the near future. At the terrace, solar panels will be installed. The building will be partly powered by solar energy.

The land (measuring 3,765 sq.ft) for the building was bought from the Greater Chennai Corporation by the Tamil Nadu Police for a compensation of ₹.2.59 crore. Prior to the construction of the building, a dilapidated Anganwadi centre, a plastic shredder machine and a rest-room for conservancy workers of the Corporation were on the land.

R2 Kodambakkam Police Station comes under the T. Nagar Police District of the Greater Chennai Police Commissionernate. At present, the Kodambakkam police station has a total strength of around 45 police personnel including women constables. On an average, around five cases are reported at the station.