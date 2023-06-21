Kodambakkam Police arrest man for operating prostitution racket

June 21, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kodambakkam Police arrested a 27-year-old man of Ashok Nagar for operating a prostitution racket on Wednesday. The police also rescued five women from the place.

A senior official of the City Police said based on a tip-off about a house being used for prostitution, a women police team raided the house and found Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was running it. The police team arrested the accused Dinesh Kumar and rescued five women, including four girls brought from north India.

The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to custody. All the five rescued women were safely housed in a government-run hostel.

