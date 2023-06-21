ADVERTISEMENT

Kodambakkam Police arrest man for operating prostitution racket

June 21, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodambakkam Police arrested a 27-year-old man of Ashok Nagar for operating a prostitution racket on Wednesday. The police also rescued five women from the place.

A senior official of the City Police said based on a tip-off about a house being used for prostitution, a women police team raided the house and found Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was running it. The police team arrested the accused Dinesh Kumar and rescued five women, including four girls brought from north India.

The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to custody. All the five rescued women were safely housed in a government-run hostel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US