HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kodambakkam Police arrest man for operating prostitution racket

June 21, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodambakkam Police arrested a 27-year-old man of Ashok Nagar for operating a prostitution racket on Wednesday. The police also rescued five women from the place.

A senior official of the City Police said based on a tip-off about a house being used for prostitution, a women police team raided the house and found Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was running it. The police team arrested the accused Dinesh Kumar and rescued five women, including four girls brought from north India.

The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to custody. All the five rescued women were safely housed in a government-run hostel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.