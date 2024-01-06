ADVERTISEMENT

Kodambakkam, Adyar, and Teynampet zones will not get piped water supply on January 8 and 9

January 06, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The disruption is due to Metro Rail work. Street supply of water will continue as usual

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of areas falling under Kodambakkam, Adyar, and Teynampet zones will not get piped water supply between 6 a.m. on January 8 and 6 a.m. on January 9 owing to interconnection works of pipelines on Venkatnarayana Road and Chamiers Road. A press release said Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) would carry out pipeline works on these days and this would disrupt drinking water supply. Residents have been asked to store water in advance and seek dial for water service for emergency needs. However, street supply of water will continue as usual.

