Knowledge park and museum at Jayalalithaa mausoleum thrown open to public

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 17:10 IST

Visitors can take a selfie with Jayalalithaa through augmented reality technology

The knowledge park and museum at the mausoleum of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Marina was thrown open to the public on Friday.

Officials of the Public Works Department said though the Rs.80 crore worth state- of -the- art facilities were inaugurated in February, the mausoleum was closed as final touches were being given and on account of Assembly elections.

The knowledge park and museum would appear to be an extension of the wings of phoenix bird on the northern and southern sides of the memorial modelled on the mythological bird. Constructed on a space of 8,550 sq.ft. each, the facilities would use digital content to engage visitors on former CM’s life and achievements.

Apart from murals and a wax statue of Jayalalithaa, visitors would get to view animation videos on various schemes implemented during her period and various aspects of her life, including school life and film career. Visitors could also take a selfie with Jayalalithaa through augmented reality technology. Virtual reality technology has been used in many installations.

Officials noted that people were allowed to the memorial a fortnight ago. “We have deployed more security personnel at the facility and visitors are being allowed after COVID-19 safety protocols,” said an official.

There are also suggestions to introduce a nominal fee to access the VR facilities in the venue.