‘Know Your Blood Group’ campaign launched at PHCs

Now, you could get your blood group assessed at any primary health centre (PHC) in Tamil Nadu.

While commemorating the World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine launched the ‘Know Your Blood Group’ campaign in all PHCs in the State.

“As part of the occasion, among other routine activities, we planned to do blood group testing for every person in all PHCs under the concept of ‘Know Your Blood Group’. This, we feel, will promote voluntary blood donation,” Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said.

The State had voluntary blood donation, but the quantity/numbers had come down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “People can walk into the PHC and get their blood group tested. All healthcare providers will also get their group tested,” he said.

The Directorate asked the Deputy Directors of Health Services to take up the registration of willing donors along with optimal blood collection, register blood donors at all PHCs and organise the Know Your Blood Group campaign at all PHCs and at the district level. A special camp for testing the blood group of all health personnel, local body personnel, government staff and the public should be held. The report should be provided to the respective person, it said.

Dr. Selvavinayagam said the initiative would continue for a month, based on the response.

The campaign slogan for this year’s World Blood Donor Day was “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the efforts and save lives”. The day was celebrated to create awareness on the need for regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donation to ensure that everyone who needed transfusion had access to safe blood. The specific objectives of this year’s campaign were to thank voluntary blood donors, to create public awareness on year-round blood donation and to recognise the value of voluntary unpaid donation, according to the Directorate.