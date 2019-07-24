Knife-wielding college students attack peers at Arumbakkam

A couple of knife-wielding students of Pachaiyappa’s College attacked fellow students on a busy road at Arumbakkam on Tuesday afternoon, causing panic among the public.

Around 2 p.m, a young man on a bike forcibly stopped an MTC bus (route number 29E - Perambur to Thiruverkadu) in the middle of the road, the police said.

What followed was caught on a CCTV camera located nearby. Some students got down from the bus and were chased and attacked with long knives by a couple of other students.

A senior police officer said, “Two third-year students, Vasanth Kumar and Akash, were injured in the clash. They were admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital and declared to be out of danger. Others who might have been injured in the incident have not come forward.”

“At noon, they had a quarrel at the out gate of the college. Third-year students, Shruthi (B.A History) and Madan (B.A. Philosophy), who fancied themselves as leaders of bus routes from Parry’s Corner chased another group, including Vasanth Kumar and Akash from Thiruverkadu. They inflicted injuries on them,” said sources. Based on CCTV footage and accounts of other passengers, the police arrested Shruthi and Madan.

Last Thursday, the Triplicane police booked a case against 12 college students who clashed on Pallavan Salai. Six students of the New College and nine from the Government Arts College, Nandanam, attacked each other using stones and damaged an MTC bus.