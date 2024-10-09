KMC’s Burns department gets new equipment worth ₹8.8 crore

The Burns Department of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital has got new equipment worth ₹8.8 crore.

According to a press release, the equipment was procured through financial support from Japan International Cooperation Agency. This included Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at a cost of ₹1.17 crore, CO2 laser at a cost of ₹62.34 lakh, three operating microscope at a cost of ₹4.35 crore, two dermatome machines worth ₹12.28 lakh and skin graft mesher worth ₹30.80 lakh.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the equipment on Wednesday. He later told reporters that for this year, classes for MBBS course will begin on October 14, while classes for paramedical courses will commence on October 16.

Mayor R. Priya, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and KMC dean Leo David were present.

