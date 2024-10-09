GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMC’s Burns department gets new equipment worth ₹8.8 crore

Published - October 09, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Burns Department of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital has got new equipment worth ₹8.8 crore.

According to a press release, the equipment was procured through financial support from Japan International Cooperation Agency. This included Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at a cost of ₹1.17 crore, CO2 laser at a cost of ₹62.34 lakh, three operating microscope at a cost of ₹4.35 crore, two dermatome machines worth ₹12.28 lakh and skin graft mesher worth ₹30.80 lakh.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the equipment on Wednesday. He later told reporters that for this year, classes for MBBS course will begin on October 14, while classes for paramedical courses will commence on October 16.

Mayor R. Priya, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and KMC dean Leo David were present.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.