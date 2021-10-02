KMC’s Breast Clinic opens month-long screening camp

CHENNAI

02 October 2021 01:08 IST

Breast Cancer Awareness Month being observed in October

With October being observed as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Breast Clinic of the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital has launched a month-long screening camp. Women aged above 40 can get screened and undergo mammogram during the camp.

The clinic is equipped with 3D digital mammogram, contrast and tomosynthesis, ultrasound and elastography and breast MRI with special breast coil. The facility is managed by women doctors and a team of women radiographers.

On Friday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the month-long screening camp.

Advertising

Advertising

“Mammogram is very important for women aged above 40 for early detection of breast cancer. For ‘Pink October’, the Breast Clinic has launched the screening camp. If necessary, a contrast study can be done. Tomosynthesis can help in picking up very minute nodules in the breast. Those with a family history of cancer or those with risk factors should take up regular self-examination of the breasts and come for check-up,” R. Shanthi Malar, dean of KMC, said. If necessary, in case of abnormal findings, a biopsy would be done and sample sent for study.

The screening would be done free of cost for those covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme while it would be done for others at a cost of ₹1,000. Women can walk in from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days till October 31.

For details and registration, interested persons may call 7305877472.