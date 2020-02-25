KMC to get new block under healthcare project

CHENNAI

25 February 2020 01:15 IST

Building will have emergency ward, ICUs

The city’s health infrastructure is all set to get a new addition under the Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project (TNUHP).

The Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital will get a six-storey building that will have an emergency ward, intensive care units (ICU), including units for burns and neurology/stroke, and two floors exclusively for operation theatres.

The objective of the project is to upgrade tertiary-care hospitals such as the KMC. Two more government medical college hospitals in Madurai and Coimbatore are also being upgraded. Under the TNUHP, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, funds to the tune of ₹275.59 crore were allotted for KMC — ₹141.41 crore for the building and ₹134.18 crore for equipment.

Advertising

Advertising

The ground floor of the proposed building will have emergency and triage, while a poison ICU and an endoscopy unit have been planned on the first floor. “We will have burns ICU along with a ward on the second floor. This will be in addition to the existing burns ward at KMC. Through an additional facility, we want to improve the infrastructure and treatment component,” said a senior doctor.

The surgical ICU will be located on the third floor, followed by an IMCU, a dialysis unit and nephrology and urology surgical wards on the fourth floor. Authorities said the fifth and sixth floors would have 12 operation theatres with six on each floor.

Officials said that the present Guruswamy Mudaliar Block would give way for the proposed building.