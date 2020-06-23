KMC students supply food to the homeless

Amid the lockdown and the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a group of postgraduate students of the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital is providing food to the homeless.

Since the city came under a 12-day complete lockdown last week, the PG students have been pooling money to cook extra food at their hostel mess and are distributing breakfast to 50 homeless persons. They take the food packets in their vehicle and distribute them among people living on the streets in and around Kilpauk.

“Around 80 of us who reside in the KMC hostel have come together for this initiative. When the city came under complete lockdown for COVID-19 control, we decided to pool in money to prepare extra food at the mess. For the past four days, we have been taking 40 to 50 parcels of breakfast prepared in our mess in our vehicle and distributing to homeless persons and persons with disabilities living on the roads in and around Kilpauk,” said Somumurthy Nagarajan, third year PG student of KMC.

Humanitarian gesture

The doctors came up with the initiative after realising that the homeless will find it difficult to get food during lockdown.

“On normal days, they may get help from passers-by and get food as shops will be open. But this may be difficult during the lockdown. We will continue to do this till June 30,” he said.

Depending on their duty schedule, doctors take turns to get meals packed from the mess and distribute to the homeless every day. Breakfast includes “idli” or “dosa” or “pongal” with “vada” or bread.

Noting that it was their small way of reaching out to the needy, the doctors said the homeless needed help during this lockdown, and even the smallest effort brought smiles to their faces.