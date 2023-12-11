ADVERTISEMENT

KMC staff suspended for treatment meted out to stillborn’s kin

December 11, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital has suspended one of its employees after an inquiry revealed that he handed over the body of a stillborn baby in a cardboard box to the family.

In a press release issued on Monday, the hospital administration said that a 20-year-old woman delivered a stillborn girl at her residence on December 6. The woman was admitted to KMC at 5.07 p.m. The paediatrician confirmed the baby’s death after which the body was kept in the mortuary. The woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Inquiry revealed to the KMC dean that on December 10, after a police investigation, the body of the baby was handed over to the father in a cardboard box as against rules. As per the Health Minister’s order, the hospital employee was placed under suspension. He also directed the Director of Medical Education and Research to look into the case and recommend departmental action against those responsible for the incident.

A committee comprising three professors were formed to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US