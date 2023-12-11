December 11, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital has suspended one of its employees after an inquiry revealed that he handed over the body of a stillborn baby in a cardboard box to the family.

In a press release issued on Monday, the hospital administration said that a 20-year-old woman delivered a stillborn girl at her residence on December 6. The woman was admitted to KMC at 5.07 p.m. The paediatrician confirmed the baby’s death after which the body was kept in the mortuary. The woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Inquiry revealed to the KMC dean that on December 10, after a police investigation, the body of the baby was handed over to the father in a cardboard box as against rules. As per the Health Minister’s order, the hospital employee was placed under suspension. He also directed the Director of Medical Education and Research to look into the case and recommend departmental action against those responsible for the incident.

A committee comprising three professors were formed to conduct an inquiry into the incident.