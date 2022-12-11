KMC performs ABO-incompatible kidney transplantation

December 11, 2022 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors of the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital performed an ABO-incompatible kidney transplantation, which is done when the patient and donor have different blood groups. According to a press release, a 42-year-old woman with B positive blood group had severe kidney failure and was on dialysis.

She was born at KMC and underwent surgery for kidney stone when she was eight years old. She was completely asymptomatic until 2020. She had excessive menstrual bleeding when she was diagnosed with kidney failure. Her 46-year-old husband came forward to donate a kidney for her, but his blood group was AB positive.

Doctors, however, did special dialysis and plasmapheresis to remove the antibodies against the donor kidney. After adequate immunological preparation, they performed the kidney transplantation on November 30, 2022, between the two different blood groups. Post operation, they closely monitored her antibodies titres to avoid organ rejection. She was doing well and maintained normal kidney function, the release said.

So far, KMC has performed 13 ABO-incompatible renal transplantations. In total, the hospital has performed 200 kidney transplant surgeries since 2000.

