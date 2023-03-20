HamberMenu
KMC holds 15-day mentorship programme

March 20, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

“Aspire to be a neurosurgeon”, a mentorship programme for MBBS students, was conducted by the Department of Neurosurgery, Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital.

M. Kodeeswaran, head of department, Neurosurgery, KMC, organised the mentorship programme that was held for over 15 days. A group of students which aspired to pursue careers in the field of neurosurgery took part.

According to a press release, it featured a range of activities, including interactive sessions with neurosurgeons, retired professors of neurosurgery, and exposure to neurosurgical operating suite and interaction with neurosurgery patients.

This was the first batch of MBBS students to undergo the programme after the new National Medical Commission guidelines, the release said. R. Shanthimalar, director of medical education, and Aysha Shaheen, dean (full additional charge) of KMC, took part in the event.

