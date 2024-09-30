K.K. Nagar police arrest two persons for possessing and selling methamphetamine

The K.K. Nagar Police arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling and selling methamphetamine on Saturday evening.

A senior official said that a special police team of the T. Nagar Deputy Commissioner received a tip-off about the sale of narcotics near an apartment located at Venkateswara Nagar in Virugambakkam. Based on the tip off the police team went to the place posing as customers and detained two persons for possessing methamphetamine.

Police said upon questioning them they learnt that R. Rajesh Kumar (27), a yoga master, was the kingpin involved in the sale of the drug. The police learnt the drugs were sold through a social media app. Based on it the police contacted M. Sai Balaji (26), who was working in a private bank and a resident of Saligramam, who had purchased methamphetamine from the accused Rajesh Kumar. Both were detained.

Police said they seized 42 grams of methamphetamine, 13 needles, and a two-wheeler from the two accused.