Kite fest at Mamallapuram won’t harm birds: TTDC

The TTDC has said that manja or threat will not used and the kites would not harm birds in any way as they tethered to the ground with ropes and will be at a height of 20 to 30 feet

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has clarified that the kite festival being planned from August 13 to 15 at Mamallapuram will not harm birds or animals in any way. There will be no manja or thread. These are not the conventional paper kites but are like big balloons, said Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director, TTDC.

The kites would be tethered to the ground with ropes and would be at a height of 20 to 30 feet. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all three days during which there will be live music and food, Mr. Nanduri said. There will be no entry fee for children. The entry fee will be ₹150 per head for adults. The event would be held on a large ground belonging to the TTDC on East Coast Road that has access to the beach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benedict Savio of Global Media Box, which is conducting the event in association with TTDC, said the balloons would be in the shape of animals and cartoon characters. Ten teams from Thailand, the U.S., and even Chennai are coming with their show kites. “There will be around 80 kites. Spectators will not be allowed to fly kites. They can only view these kites and enjoy the music and food,” he added.

Meanwhile, a group of environment activists had said that the festival would cause harm to human beings and birds.

S. Bharathidasan, Member, State Wildlife Board, writers, members of Tamil Birders Group, and Sulal Arivom wrote to the TTDC and Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan requesting that the festival be cancelled.