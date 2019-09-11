Kitchen’s licence suspended

The Food Safety Department has suspended the licence of the central kitchen of a popular chain of restaurants in Ambattur for not following norms.

Officials on Tuesday pasted the order on a wall of the outlet after it failed to rectify defects such as vaccination and conducting regular medical check-ups for its 50-odd staff and providing them with necessary caps and gloves that are mandated under the Food Safety Act.

Inspection

“During an inspection we found there were 18 points that needed to be rectified, including fixing of broken floor tiles and white washing of walls. We gave them more than 50 days time to set things right. But nothing was done. Hence, we have temporarily suspended the licence and informed that they can start functioning only if the points have been corrected,” explained an official of the department.

Central kitchen

The facility, located inside the Ambattur industrial estate, is said to be their central kitchen where batter and other items required for the 20-odd outlets in the city and elsewhere are supplied. The restaurant chain could not be contacted for comments.