Kitchen staff at Officers Training Academy, Chennai tests positive for COVID-19

A civilian kitchen staff member, working at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, has tested positive for COVID-19. All the contacts of the civilian have been quarantined, a defence official said.

The individual was admitted to the government hospital on May 3, after reporting chest congestion and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4.

“Presently there are no cadets in the Academy. One batch of cadets had recently passed out and the other batch undergoing training is presently on their term break since March 8. OTA is functioning with minimal staff,” an official said

Strict measures are in place for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, as per medical protocols, the official added.