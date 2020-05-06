Kitchen staff at Officers Training Academy, Chennai tests negative for COVID-19

A civilian kitchen staff member, working at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 4 has now tested negative, a defence official said.
The individual was admitted to the government hospital on May 3, after reporting chest congestion and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4. “He has now tested negative,” the official said.
“Presently there are no cadets in the Academy. One batch of cadets had recently passed out and the other batch undergoing training is presently on their term break since March 8. OTA is functioning with minimal staff,” an official said.
Strict measures are in place for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, as per medical protocols, the official added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.