Kishan Reddy calls on Prince of Arcot
G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home, called on the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, here on Tuesday.
The Prince of Arcot told Mr. Reddy that with his dynamic vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government should involve the minority communities in nation-building, which would help in progress of the country in an atmosphere of harmony. He offered a shawl and a memento to the visiting dignitary, according to a press release.
