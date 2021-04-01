Kishan Reddy calls on Prince of Arcot

Courtesy call: Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, centre, being felicitated by Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot, on Wednesday.

CHENNAI

01 April 2021 01:32 IST

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home, called on the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, here on Tuesday.

The Prince of Arcot told Mr. Reddy that with his dynamic vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government should involve the minority communities in nation-building, which would help in progress of the country in an atmosphere of harmony. He offered a shawl and a memento to the visiting dignitary, according to a press release.

