Kiran Bedi’s book to be released in Tamil
The Tamil edition of Kiran Bedi’s book Fearless Governance will be launched in Chennai on Monday.
According to a press release, the book is the story of Ms. Bedi’s tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, will receive the first copy at the event to be held at The Raintree, Anna Salai, the release said.
