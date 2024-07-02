Kingpin of gang involved in loan fraud arrested in Royapettah

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police has arrested the kingpin of the gang who allegedly cheated several people in a loan fraud.

The CCB has been receiving multiple complaints from businessmen from Tamil Nadu and other States alleging that they had been cheated by a gang led by Mohammed Dawood Khan, who promised to arrange loans for a low interest rate and made them pay an advance as processing fee.

On November 20, 2023, Sanivarapu Venkata Siva Reddy of Andhra Pradesh lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner alleging that the gang had cheated him to the tune of ₹2 crore under the pretext of arranging a loan of ₹100 crore. Based on the complaint, the CCB launched an investigation and found that the gang had cheated many businessmen all over the country.

A special team, led by Rajesh Kanna, inspector of police, CCB, EDF-II, was formed to nab the accused. It nabbed the kingpin Uday Krishna alias Mohamed Dawood Khan, 32, in Royapettah and seized a sedan and four expensive mobile phones from him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Mohamed and his associates have already been involved in 13 cases of similar offences in city limits, five in Maharashtra, and one in Jharkhand. His gang cheated more than ₹15 crore from different people. His associates — Karthik, Narasiman Ramadass, Panneer Selvam, and Imtiaz alias Sathish — have already been arrested and detained the under Goondas Act.