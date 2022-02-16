Kindergarten classes commence in T.N. after a long gap

Nursery schools and play schools were shut in March 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic

After a gap of nearly two years, children made their way to nursery schools and play schools on Wednesday morning after the Tamil Nadu government earlier this month allowed in-person learning for Kindergarten students.

Schools for these children were shut in March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers waited near the gates to welcome parents and children. In classes, the children were encouraged to participate in fun activities and interact with classmates.

“We had around 80% attendance on the first day and parents were very thankful that their children could come to school. The children, too, who had seen their teachers only during virtual classes were extremely happy to see them in person,” said Priyanka Ghosh, principal, Vikas Mantra Public School.

She said that to start off with, the school planned to call the children on campus for not more than two hours every day. “The focus will be on helping children settle in and encouraging them to interact with their peers and teachers.”

To help ensure physical distancing, many schools chose to call children back in smaller batches. “We have decided not to have more than 50% of our strength back in class for now so that children have more space in classrooms. Among the other measures we’ve taken, children are being taught to wash their hands regularly, and have been given separate boxes where they can keep their toys, books and other things,” said Sujata Vijay, Director, Bamboola Playschool.

Ms. Vijay said several children had little or no interaction with other children of their age during the pandemic since they were mostly indoors, and that parents were extremely happy for them to be able to go to school. “Many parents who were especially keen that their children be able to attend a play school before they move onto LKG are now relieved,” she added.

While several schools had spoken to parents about the safety measures to be taken once classes commenced, teachers too on the first day spoke to the children about how important it was to regularly wash their hands and to avoid sharing toys and snacks.

“Apart from the safety measures taken by the teachers, we will have to keep speaking to the children about basic hygiene. Parents too have been doing this at home and we were pleasantly surprised to see the turnout today — only around five students of the kindergarten classes of our school were absent,” said Vedha Srinivasan, senior principal and correspondent, Shree Venkateshwarar Matric Higher Secondary School. She said it was great for children, both physically and mentally, to be able to attend classes at school and interact with their teachers and peers.