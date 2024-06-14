Kin of man who died at de-addiction centre file complaint, claim torture led to death

The family of a 36-year-old man who died at a de-addiction centre in Vanagaram last month have alleged that the death was caused by torture, and sought justice.

According to the family, the victim, Vasanthakumar, a resident of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) flats at KP Park in Pulianthope and a carpenter by profession, developed alcohol addiction after one of his brothers passed away due to a heart attack. On the advice of a neighbour, they admitted him to the de-addiction centre. The centre collected a fee of ₹10,500 in first instalment, and without providing any preliminary counselling, forcibly took away Vasanthakumar from his house while he was asleep, and admitted him, they said.

Sureshkumar, the deceased’s brother, said: “We strongly believed that he [Vasanthakumar] would get reformed if he was treated at the centre. Our family members were not even allowed to talk to him over the phone. We were only allowed to talk to the staff, and they informed us that he would be home after a month. He was admitted on May 9, and on May 27, we received a call from the centre asking us to go to the Government Kilpauk Hospital. No more details were provided and the call was disconnected.”

“When we went to the hospital, we saw our brother’s body placed on a stretcher. The injury marks on his mouth and body hinted at torture. The staff at the centre did not disclose anything despite our repeated queries,” Amala, the deceased’s sister, contended.

Based on a complaint filed by Sureshkumar, the Maduravoyal police registered a first information report under Section 174 (Unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The police told the family that they were awaiting a postmortem report.

Meanwhile, CPI(M)’s Central District Committee secretary G. Selva submitted a petition to the State Mental Health Director, M. Malaippan, seeking an inquiry into Vasanthakumar’s death.

Authorities should monitor all private de-addiction centres to check whether they adhere to all government guidelines, Mr. Selva said, adding that a campaign should be conducted to sensitise public to the functioning of de-addiction wards in government medical college and district government hospitals.