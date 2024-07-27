Kilpauk Medical College holds programme for aspiring neurosurgeons

The “3rd Aspire to Become a Neurosurgeon Programme: Shaping the Future of Neurosurgery” was organised at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital on Friday.

According to a press release, this was a comprehensive educational event designed to inspire and guide aspiring neurosurgeons. It provided an opportunity for medical students, residents, and young doctors to delve into the intricacies of neurosurgery. The programme featured lectures on basic neurosurgery, neuroplastic surgery, and paediatric neurosurgery, hands-on workshops, and interactive sessions.

Baskar P.K., dean of KMC, participated. M. Kodeeswaran, professor and head of department, neurosurgery, KMC, organised the programme.

