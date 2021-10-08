Kilpauk Medical College holds awareness drive on child health

From newborn care to immunisation were covered

The Department of Paediatrics, Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, conducted an awareness programme on child health and paediatric emergency on Thursday.

From newborn care, nutritional needs and physical and mental health of children to immunisation and awareness on child abuse, the programme meant for parents dealt with many aspects relating to child care.

R. Shanthimalar, dean of KMC and Director of Medical Education (officer on special duty) flagged off an awareness rally in line with the child health and paediatric emergency day.

Multiple topics

A number of topics including care of pregnant women, newborn to adult care, nutrition, physical as well as mental health, government schemes for newborns and children through anganwadi centres and so on were covered.

An interaction with parents was held as part of the programme. Ideas were shared to improve the care of children.

Dr. Shanthimalar said that from January to September, 2,400 children were treated as in-patients at KMC.

About 900 received intensive care and 85 children were treated for COVID-19.