Kilpauk, Kasimedu cemeteries to remain closed on November 2

The Madras Cemeteries Board Trust has decided to close the gates of Kilpauk and Kasimedu cemeteries on November 2 in the wake of All Souls Day. This was done in consultation with the Archbishop of Madras Mylapore and Bishop in Chennai, Church of South India Diocese of Madras.

According to a press release, it was decided to keep the cemeteries closed on November 2 based on the State government’s advice on taking precautionary measures.

People are requested to refrain from visiting the cemeteries on that day as there will be no prayer services. However, they may pay homage to the departed souls at the cemeteries on other days in November, the release added.