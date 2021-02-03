Kilambakkam terminus work resumes

The construction work of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, the biggest to come up outside the city, has resumed.
CMDA officials are hopeful of completing the work by the end of March.
N. Sreenivasa Rao, Superintending Engineer, CMDA, said that over 50% of the work had been completed before COVID-19 struck.
He said, “If not for the pandemic, due to which more than 10 months were lost, the bus terminus would have been completed [by now].”
Mr. Rao said that although the work had been resumed, the contractor faced problems in finding workers as they had gone back to their native places in north India.
The CMDA officials pointed out that the terminus, coming up on more than 65 acres on GST Road on an outlay of ₹307 crore, would hold more than 300 cars in the parking facility and 250 buses.
