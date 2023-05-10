ADVERTISEMENT

Kilambakkam bus terminus to get better public transport connectivity

May 10, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 273rd meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority was held on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

The 273 rd meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), held on Wednesday by CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, resolved to improve public transport connectivity at the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

According to a press release, construction of a new suburban railway station opposite the bus terminus and a skywalk to link the two facilities will be taken up shortly. The CMDA will fund the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to develop infrastructure facilities in the existing Madhavaram bus and truck terminal. Reclassification applications within the Chennai Metropolitan Area were accepted.

Mayor R. Priya, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva, CMDA Member Secretary Ansul Mishra, Finance Department Additional Secretary Prashant S. Wadnare, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Managing Director M. Govinda Rao, Town and Country Planning Director B.Ganesan, Tamil Nadu Housing Board Chairman Poochi S. Murugan, and MLAs S. Sudharsanam (Madhavaram) and Thayagam Kavi (Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar) participated, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US