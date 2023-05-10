HamberMenu
Kilambakkam bus terminus to get better public transport connectivity

The 273rd meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority was held on Wednesday

May 10, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 273 rd meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), held on Wednesday by CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, resolved to improve public transport connectivity at the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

According to a press release, construction of a new suburban railway station opposite the bus terminus and a skywalk to link the two facilities will be taken up shortly. The CMDA will fund the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to develop infrastructure facilities in the existing Madhavaram bus and truck terminal. Reclassification applications within the Chennai Metropolitan Area were accepted.

Mayor R. Priya, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva, CMDA Member Secretary Ansul Mishra, Finance Department Additional Secretary Prashant S. Wadnare, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Managing Director M. Govinda Rao, Town and Country Planning Director B.Ganesan, Tamil Nadu Housing Board Chairman Poochi S. Murugan, and MLAs S. Sudharsanam (Madhavaram) and Thayagam Kavi (Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar) participated, the release said.

