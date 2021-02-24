Kilambakkam bus terminus to be opened partially

Yet another major bus terminus may open shortly at the outskirts in Kilambakkam, near Vandalur, and the hope is that it will ease traffic congestion in the city and cater to south-bound buses.
The new terminus is expected to cater to about 1.5 lakh passengers with parking space for 250 buses, 270 cars and 3,500 two-wheelers.
The facility is coming up at an estimated cost of ₹393.74 crore in an area of 44.74 acres. The built-up area will be 6.40 lakh sq ft. The terminus will have escalators as well as other amenities. It will also have dormitories for the bus crew, a waiting hall for passengers and other facilities.
Delay due to lockdown
The foundation was laid in 2019 but the construction work was affected due to a shortage of workers during the lockdown. The construction has now resumed.
Recently, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam inspected the site and expedited the works.
Official sources said they are planning to open a part of the facility, so MTC buses could operated out of it.
It would take another five to six months to complete the remaining portion of the bus terminus. After that, buses bound for the southern districts will likely be operated from here.
